Geospatial Analytics Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Geospatial analytics collects, manipulates, and displays geographic information system (GIS) data and visual images, such as GPS coordinates and satellite photographs. Geospatial analytics builds data visualizations from all types of technology — GPS, location sensors, social media, mobile devices, satellite imagery — to understand phenomena and find trends in complex relationships between people and places. Today, Geospatial analysis collects data from everything from weather modelling to population forecasting to sales trends. Visualizing spatial data makes it easier to see how things change over time and where the change is most noticeable.



"The global geospatial analytics market is expected to grow from USD 64.72 billion in 2021 to USD 153.25 in 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period."





Drivers:

Significant improvement in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning:

Geospatial analytics solution providers like ESRI and SAP deploy AI and ML-based solutions to provide organizations with expanded insights. Drones and satellite imagery equipment have been produced at a faster rate in recent years. These insights can be used to monitor the delivery of city services and identify areas where local government services can be improved. The availability of big data collected from demographic data in marketing management is a profit pool for the targeted marketing of products based on consumer interest. As a result, technological advancements and their application across a growing number of industries are expected to fuel the growth of the geospatial analytics market.

Development in smart cities and urbanization:

Geographic Information System (GIS) software helps smart cities optimize data and make better city planning, land acquisition, and infrastructure decisions. Civil engineers use GIS to analyze and visualize land and infrastructure. GIS can be used as a planning, design, or operations tool. Through the use of satellite imaging, aerial photography, and remote sensors, planners gain a detailed perspective of the land. The benefits of this GIS software are boosting the growth of the geospatial analytics market.





Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Oracle Corporation

Sap SE

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Esri

General Electric Co.

Hexagon Ab (Intergraph)

Trimble Inc.

Tomtom International B.v.

Mda Corporation

Fugro

Alteryx, Inc.

Google Llc

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Geospatial Analytics Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Geospatial Analytics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Geospatial Analytics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Geospatial Analytics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Geospatial Analytics Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

