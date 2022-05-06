Low-E Glass Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the Forecast Period 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Benefits of Low-E Glass, rising awareness towards energy saving and increasing construction activities

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports & Data, the global Low-E Glass Market size is expected to reach USD 30.27 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period, The report offers a comprehensive view of the Low-E Glass market, elaborating on the industry’s key segments. In this report, Reports and Data’s team of market researchers have provided details on the key market dynamics, including market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, and changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. The market research report sheds light on the key challenges and barriers to industry revenue growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks. Key regional markets encompassed in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the current market positions of the top industry players have been assessed in this report using advanced analytical methods such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis.

The global Low-E Glass market revenue growth is primarily attributed to factors such as fast-paced industrialization across the globe, rising demand for essential consumer goods (including packaged foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetic products, and household hygiene products), and increasing applications of raw materials and chemicals in a wide range of industries including the buildings & construction, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and textile industries. Other important factors contributing to the global market revenue growth are increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, growing used of high-performance, organic agrochemicals in the agriculture industry, rising environmental concerns among the population, growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and increasing government investments in the materials & chemicals industry.

Low-E Glass has excellent thermal insulation properties and is widely used in skyscrapers, commercial buildings, and glass facades. This glass prevents water droplets to stick on the window glass during the rainy season, increases the durability of the glass, and helps in energy saving as it allows light to pass and keeps the temperature at the desired level.

Ongoing research and development activities in the automotive industry to make vehicles lightweight and fuel-efficient are expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. The window panes used in the vehicles are manufactured by using Low-E glass for efficient air conditioning, improving fuel efficiency by reducing CO2 emission, minimizing the “cold wall” effect of the roof, and maintaining a comfortable temperature in summer.

Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with increasing construction activities coupled with rapid urbanization. In addition, government initiatives to build smart cities support market growth going ahead. Low-E glass windows used in commercial and residential buildings can absorb, reflect, and transmit harmful ultraviolet rays for better solar control. This keeps the warmer in the winter months and the interiors cooler in summer. This saves energy as it maintains the temperature at the desired level and prevents the fading of colors on the leather, and carpets due to direct sunlight.

Furthermore, increasing investments in research in the field of architectural designs are resulting in the advent of additional opportunities for further advancements in Low-E Glass.

However, Low-E Glass is expensive and provides a hazy view as compared to traditional windows are some major factors restraining global Low-E Glass market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Some major players in the market research report include Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Taiwan GlassBlue Star Glass, Sanxin Glass, Qingdao Jinjing, King Group, Huadong Coating Glass, Zhongli Holding, Saint-Gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass, and CSG Holding.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 LOW-E Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single LOW-E Glass

1.2.2 Double LOW-E Glass

1.2.3 Triple LOW-E Glass

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East, and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Saint-Gobain

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 LOW-E Glass Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

Continued...

Segments Covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global Low-E Glass market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Single Low-E Glass

Double Low-E Glass

Triple Low-E Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

