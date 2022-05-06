Cooling Fabrics Market Size Worth USD 3.59 Billion by 2028 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The rising use of cooling fabrics in sports apparel and protective wearing is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Cooling Fabrics Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

The Cooling Fabrics market investigation report assesses the global market for the Cooling Fabrics industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2022-2028. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Cooling Fabrics market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and market size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Polartec, LLC, NILIT LTD, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, COOLCORE LLC, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co., Asahi Kasei Corporation, HexArmor, and Invista.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The cooling fabrics market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for sports apparel due to large population bases inclined toward sports & fitness activities is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the region.

In June 2020, Magid, a leading manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) announced the launch of a new product line which is powered by MISSION, an instant cooling innovations company. This new line of products is developed to create an industrial heat safety protocol in order to minimize the number of heat-related illnesses on job sites and at workplaces. Magid Cool powered by the offering of MISSION includes cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling bandanas, cooling skull caps, and cooling towels. These products are designed to fight industrial heat illnesses in the workplace.

The knitted segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global cooling fabrics market over the forecast period. Knitted fabric has high wrinkle resistance, versatility, durability, elasticity, and softness. These cooling fabrics allow the body to breathe and are comfortable while wearing.

The synthetic segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Unlike natural fabric, synthetic cooling fabrics are cost-effective, very durable, and have high strength. These properties are creating demand for synthetic fabrics for manufacturing sports apparel and protective wearing.

The sports apparel segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global cooling fabrics market during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness and inclination towards outdoor sports & fitness activities among consumers due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive demand for sports apparel manufactured using cooling fabrics.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on textile type, type, application, and region:

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Knitted

Woven

Nonwoven

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Lifestyle

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cooling Fabrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cooling Fabrics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising application of cooling fabrics in sports apparel and protective wearing

4.2.2.2. Increasing research and development activities

4.2.2.3. Advancement in cooling fabric technology

4.2.2.4. Rising demand for cooling fabrics from the medical and defense industry

4.2.2.5. Increasing demand for sustainable cooling fabrics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of garments made from cooling fabrics

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of cooling fabrics

Continued...

