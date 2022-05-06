SASNOC PRESS RELEASE: “Medal Presentation for 2021 Weightlifting Regional Oceania Champions”

SAMOA, May 6 - With great delight, the President of Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee presents the 2021 Oceania Senior Weightlifting Championships medalists with their well deserved medals.

Their achievement indicates continuous unfailing efforts by the Samoa Weightlifting Federation (SWF) and its athletes to secure top placings in weightlifting, in the Oceania region, and one that has made not only the Federation and its athletes, but also partners, sponsors, families and friends, and all of Samoa, extremely proud.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, opportunities for our qualified weightlifters to compete on regional and international levels in the previous year were limited. However, with modern technology, the Oceania Weightlifting Federation held competitions virtually, allowing Samoa to compete in the 2021 Oceania Senior Weightlifting Championships Online Live Tournament from 24th – 26th September 2021, where they have secured six Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals, and 1 Bronze Medal in both Men and Women divisions.

Men 67kg GOLD MEDAL Nevo Ioane 73kg GOLD MEDAL John Tafi 96kg GOLD MEDAL Don Opeloge 102kg GOLD MEDAL Jack Opeloge 109kg GOLD MEDAL Petelo Lautusi Women 76kg BRONZE MEDAL Avatu Opeloge 87kg SILVER MEDAL Imoasina Pelenato 87+kg GOLD MEDAL Feagaiga Stowers 87+kg SILVER MEDAL Iuniarra Sipaia

With this exceptional accomplishment, we are confident in Samoa Weightlifting Federation’s and its athletes ability to achieve more milestones in the upcoming games, namely the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, CNMI and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

We congratulate and acknowledge the dedication and determination by our weightlifters, Board and the Executive of SWF, in their continued success in Oceania.

Together with SWF, SASNOC extends its sincere gratitude to the continuous support and tremendous contribution of all its sponsors and partners, especially the Government of Samoa and its continued investment in sports development.

