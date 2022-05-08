Organic Tea Market Demand 2022 | Industry Revenue Growth Is Primarily Driven By Increasing Urban and Young Population

Reports And Data

The global Organic Tea Market size is expected to reach USD 2,050.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand of flavonoid-based beverages, which have anti-oxidant characteristics is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Organic tea is a very popular beverage prepared using buds and leaves obtained from Camellia sinensis. It is free from pesticides, herbicides and artificial fertilizers, and has antioxidant characteristics. Demand for organic tea is increasing rapidly because people are becoming more health-conscious. It also helps in slimming and keeps the body hydrated. Because of these benefits, it is closely associated with the health and fitness, and wellness industries and is the leading choice among those who want to lose weight.

The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Black tea segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, owing to its major health benefits such as presence of antioxidants that help to block DNA damage associated with exposure to tobacco or other toxic chemicals. These antioxidants are different from those obtained from fruits and vegetables, and as a regular part of the daily diet, these can provide additional benefits for a healthy living. Black tea has antimicrobial properties that can kill harmful microbes and improve intestinal bacteria and immunity.

• Oolong tea segment is expected to expand at a faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It is a Chinese traditional herbal tea that is partially fermented and semi-oxidized. It differs from green tea and black tea in terms of antioxidant content such as thearubigins, theaflavins, and EGCG. Consuming oolong tea provides various health benefits such as improving metabolism, lowering cholesterol levels, and helping to lose weight.

• Flavored tea segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Flavored tea is gaining special attention in modern times, due to its enhanced flavor. Shifting trend from traditional tea to flavored tea is another driver boosting demand for flavored organic tea. This type of tea is available in the forms of oolong, mint, chamomile, cinnamon, and others. It contains plenty of vitamin C which helps to maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels, manage weight loss, and boosts a person's immunity.

• Supermarkets or hypermarkets segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. This channel offers a large variety of goods in one place, provides great discount on bulk purchase, and give seasonal offers to attract many customers towards product purchase.

• North America accounted for significant market revenue share in 2020 because of growing consumption of organic tea in the United States and constant launch of new flavors by prominent players. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the safety of healthy food. The trend of consuming effective organic beverages in the United States and Canada also drives market revenue growth in this region.

Major competitors around the world have been stressed to understand the level of competition. Several factors, such as productivity, manufacturing base, and product type, were considered to investigate various global regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India. In order to clearly understand the current scope of the existing industry, the competitive environment has been refined. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Key Players:

Some major companies profiled in the global market report are Associated British Foods plc, Unilever plc, Tata Consumer Products, The Bigelow Tea Company, The Republic of Tea, Stash Tea Company, Tazo Tea Company, The UK Loose Leaf Tea Company Ltd., Newman’s Own, Inc., and Tetley.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented organic tea market based on type, form, taste, packaging type, distribution channel, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Green Tea

• Black Tea

• White Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Herbal Tea

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dried Leaf

• Liquid

• Powder

• Others

Taste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Flavored

• Plain

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Paper Pouches

• Cans

• Cartons

• Teabags

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Specialty stores

• Online Retail

• Others

