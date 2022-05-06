Transit Operation 2022: Moroccan-Spanish Joint Committee Convenes in Rabat

MOROCCO, May 6 - The Moroccan-Spanish joint commission on transit convened, Thursday in Rabat, under the co-chairmanship of Khalid Zerouali, Wali Director of Migration and Border Surveillance, and Isabel Goicoechea Aranguen, Spanish Undersecretary of State for the Interior.

This meeting took place as part of the implementation of the road map developed during the visit of Pedro Sanchez, President of the Spanish Government, to the Kingdom in April 2022, a joint statement said.

Talks focused on the operational arrangements put in place by both parties, which are similar to those adopted in 2019, to ensure the best conditions for the conduct of the operation of Transit 2022, the statement added.

The measures taken will focus on several components relating to the fluidity, security and safety, assistance measures and proximity, communication actions as well as prevention measures and vigilance in the light of the epidemiological context, according to the same source.

A fleet plan has been validated to allow for significant offers in terms of daily traffic capacity of passengers and vehicles, rotations and services.

Substantial logistics and staff have also been mobilized at the ports and airports with a large support provided by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity abroad and in Morocco.

The two parties agreed to strengthen coordination to ensure a good flow of information and to address certain aspects related to the management on peak days, the exchange of tickets and the control of speculation in the prices of sea crossings, the statement concluded.

MAP 05 mai 2022