New Ibn Sina Hospital to Strengthen Healthcare Offer on National, Continental Levels - Minister

MOROCCO, May 6 - The new Ibn Sina hospital in Rabat will strengthen Morocco's health care offer at the territorial, national and even continental level, said the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khaled Ait Taleb, on the sidelines of HM King Mohammed VI's launch of the construction works of this hospital facility.

HM King Mohammed VI launched, on Thursday in Rabat, the construction work of the new Ibn Sina hospital, which will offer a capacity of more than 1,000 beds. It will also be the highest in Africa with a height of 150m (an R+33 with 2 underground levels), said the minister in a statement to the press.

It includes a building for hospitalizations at the tower, buildings housing the technical platforms with six floors and another exclusively dedicated to cardiovascular diseases, consisting of 10 floors and covering all aspects related to the management of cardiovascular diseases whether in adults or children, he added.

Meeting the standards of bio-climatic and sustainable development, this project replaces the old building, now "obsolete and constituting a financial drain", continued the minister, adding that it will require a financial envelope exceeding six billion dirhams and will be carried out over four years, said Ait Taleb.

This futuristic hospital complex and in line with international standards will be added to the many development projects launched by the Sovereign in Rabat, the Moroccan city of light and capital of culture, and aimed at strengthening its influence and attractiveness internationally.

MAP 05 mai 2022

