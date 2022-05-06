Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,583 in the last 365 days.

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project on Right Track, Says Gov't Spokesperson

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project on Right Track, Says Gov't Spokesperson

MOROCCO, May 6 - The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project is on the right track, in accordance with the vision of the two Heads of State, said Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing held after Council of Government's weekly meeting, Baitas noted that the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project is part of a strategic partnership between the two countries, in accordance with the vision outlined by HM King Mohammed VI and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The studies carried out or those currently underway include the engineering of the project, said the Minister, adding that the new studies concern environmental and social issues.

It should be recalled that Morocco and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) have recently signed the legal documentation for the financing of part of the second phase of detailed design studies of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, which aims to become a catalyst for economic development in the region of North West Africa.

"Economy and Finance Minister Nadia Fettah held talks with OPEC Director General Abdulhamid Al Khalifa and ONHYM [National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines] Director General Amina Benkhadra," said the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement.

During these talks, the parties "signed the legal documentation relating to the 14.3-million-dollar financing granted by OPED Fund to ONHYM as its contribution to the financing of the second phase of the detailed design study (FEED - Front-End engineering design) of the gas pipeline linking the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco (NMGP Project)," the statement added.

The study, co-financed with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), consists in preparing the documentation for the implementation of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project and finalizing the related technical, financial and legal analyses.

The strategic Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, initiated by HM King Mohammed VI and President Buhari, and for which the cooperation agreement was signed in May 2017, has the ambition to be a catalyst for the economic development of the North-West African region.

MAP 05 mai 2022

You just read:

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project on Right Track, Says Gov't Spokesperson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.