Amaranth Market Investigation Reveals Contribution by Major Companies During the Assessment Period till 2027

Amaranth Market

The Amaranth market is projected to grow at a rate of 11.8% during the forecast period and reach USD 14.56 Billion by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Amaranth Market is forecast to reach USD 14.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years there has been increasing demand for nutraceutical products and post-workout health drinks. In this regard, the use of the perennial plant is witnessing growing popularity. It comprises of the high level of proteins that is effective in enhancing body muscle’s post-exercise recuperation procedure, which is also contributing to its increasing popularity. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties have also resulted in its increasing demand from the personal care industry. The continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and the presence of various unique elements in these perennial plants is one of the mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. It comprises of components like oleic acid, stearic acid, tocopherols and squalene that are known for treating inflammation, enhance bone strength, and fix tissues, which has resulted in its elevated demand from the healthcare sector. Thus, its wide arena of applications is supporting the expansion of the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the increasing demand for personal care products. The epidemic has resulted in the growing demand for particularly protective personal care. The industry players operating in the sector are experiencing a growth in demand for personal care products along with increasing acceptance and popularity of brands that represent safety and competence both from environmental and health perspectives. Essentially as maintaining personal hygiene is an integral aspect of flattening the curve of transmission of the disease, it is also resulting in contributing to the growing demand for these products among consumers. Thus, such growing demand for these products would result in fostering the growth of the sector. The consumers in the APAC region are observed to be more hygiene-focused now, and they are emphasizing on minimizing the risks associated with exposure to health risks amidst the outbreak. It is also worth mentioning that the virus is seen to particularly impact individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Herein, as amaranth has functional properties needed for maintaining effective functioning of the health and managing conditions like cardiovascular diseases, it has also resulted in boosting its demand amidst the outbreak. The Amaranth market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Amaranth market.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3084

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Amaranth market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense. Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2028.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Amaranth Bio Company,

• Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O,

• Nu-World Foods,

• Proderna Biotech,

• D.K. Mass S.R.O.,

• General Mills, Inc,

• AMR Amaranth a.s,

• Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd,

• Flavex Naturextracte Gmbh.

• Viral International.

Purchase Premium Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3084

Market Segmentation:

The Global Amaranth industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Amaranth industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Amaranth industries.

Amaranth Market Segmentation based on Extraction Type Outlook:

• Organic Solvent

• Cold Pressed

• Super Critical CO2 Extraction

• Others

Amaranth Market Segmentation based on Product Type Outlook:

• Seed

• Leaf

• Flour

• Oil

Amaranth Market Segmentation based on Application Outlook:

• Foods and Beverages

• Personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Amaranth Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Amaranth Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3084

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Amaranth market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Amaranth market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Amaranth market expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Amaranth market?

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Diabetic Footwear Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/diabetic-footwear-market

Diabetic Socks Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/diabetic-socks-market

Dietary Fibers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dietary-fibers-market

Digestive Health Products Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digestive-health-products-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.