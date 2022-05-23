"Secrets from the Hammock," Dave Nassaney's 2022 National Book, Media & Speaking Tour was Launched on May 5, 2022.
"Uncommon Wisdom for Uncommon Times" is the theme of Dave's 4th book, a #1 Amazon New Release for Dave Nassaney after his successful 2021 London Book Tour.
Knowledge is of more value than gold. Better is the anger of a friend, than the kiss of an enemy. Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisdom has never been needed more than it's needed today. Yet, it has never been so scarce and uncommon in our lives than ever before, especially in our leaders. Dave Nassaney has an answer for this serious problem as he travels the country speaking about Wisdom and promoting his newest best selling book.
— King Solomon
Dave always wanted wisdom. As a boy, he was known for his unusual wisdom for his age. As a teenager, he found himself counseling friends and family when they needed answers. At 21, he asked God for it after he read the story of King Solomon for the first time.
Later, the “Caregiver Dave” syndicated radio show, became the #1 caregiver podcast in the U.S. It is a powerful platform, all over the world, helping listeners solve problems. His secret was taking time to relax on his backyard hammock where Wisdom revealed Herself.
From those nuggets, “Secrets from the Hammock, Uncommon Wisdom for Uncommon Times” was born. This book brings unique aspects of wisdom to the readers. Dave shares about Wisdom through his own stories, blessings and hardships.
He has written 31 chapters of mind, body and Spirit Wisdom, which can be read daily or all at once. Embark now on an amazing journey with Dave as your tour guide understanding Wisdom’s many gifts.
Available in the following formats: Kindle, Audible, Paperback and Hard Cover, wherever books are sold.
If you would like to book Dave Nassaney for your next event, contact him at www.HammockWisdom.com
David Nassaney
Nassaney.TV
+1 661-904-5060
Dave@Nassaney.tv
Secrets from the Hammock Book Trailer