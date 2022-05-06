Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market: Increasing application of drones for Agricultural Purposes | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Drone inspection methods are becoming increasingly popular over traditional approaches, which is one of the key factors for driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. Global drone inspection and monitoring market size reached USD 9.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Drone inspection methods are becoming increasingly popular over traditional approaches, which is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Current detection methods such as helicopter monitoring, scaffolding, and rope accessibility are time-consuming. However, drone inspection is both time and cost-effective. Consequently, drone inspection technology has received acceptance in a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, energy and utilities, and naval defense. Drone inspection technology has decreased the need for human operators and the risk connected with their lives. These benefits of drone inspection technologies have increased its popularity as compared to traditional approaches.

The report studies the historical data of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market.

Some major companies in the market report include: -

Aerodyne Group

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

AeroVironment, Inc.

Sky Futures Partner Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

BAE Systems PLC.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Israel Aerospace Industries

Others

However, scarcity of professional remote drones is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Drone pilots with skills and experience are expected to operate drones to monitor offshore and onshore facilities, but pilot constraint is expected to hamper market growth. Drone pilots in the US must have an authorized civil aviation certificate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Service segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for drone-based inspection and monitoring services as drones\' rapid, better cost-effective, and more accurate data processing capabilities than traditional techniques.

Hybrid segment revenue is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period because hybrid drones have better payload and endurance capabilities than fixed-wing and multirotor drones.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for drones in countries such as China and India, where drones are commonly used for inspection and monitoring jobs in agriculture and utilities.

In December 2020, when a 38-year-old man went missing in Waterloo, Canada, on November 19, local law enforcement resorted to Teledyne FLIR\'s LLC airborne solution, a Remotely Piloted Vehicle (RPV) equipped with a thermal imaging camera to search the region and the man was discovered safe later that day.

Emergen Research has segmented drone inspection and monitoring market on the basis of solution, technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Platform

Infrastructure

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Multirotor

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Construction and Infrastructure

Oil and Gas

Mining

Utilities

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pipeline Monitoring and Inspection

Offshore Platform Inspection

Wind Turbine Inspection

Power Plant Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Market Overview:

The research report on the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Drone Inspection and Monitoring market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

