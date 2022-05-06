Leni, Kiko top independent survey of poll experts

VICE-PRESIDENT Leni Robredo and Senator Francis Pangilinan dominated the nationwide survey for voters' preference for presidential and vice presidential candidates, respectively, conducted by an independent team of researchers, scientists and scholars from all over the Philippines.

The survey showed Robredo with 57.39 percent while Bongbong Marcos got 38.27 percent.

In the vice presidential race, Pangilinan got 48.34 percent, slightly edging out Sara Duterte, who got 47.32 percent.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo sa resulta ng survey na ito. Pero hindi sa survey natatapos ang halalan. Nasa matalinong pagboto ng ating mga kababayan sa Lunes, May 9, nakasalalay ang lahat," Pangilinan said.

Conducted on April 18 to 22, 2022, the survey had 4,800 sample respondents from the country's 17 regions including Metro Manila.

The survey question for president was: "If Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Bongbong Marcos Jr. are the only presidential candidates, whom will you vote as the President of the Philippines if elections were held today."

For the vice president, the question was: "If Senator Kiko Pangilinan and Mayor Sara Duterte are the only vice presidential candidates, whom will you vote as the Vice President of the Philippines if elections were held today."

The survey had a 99 percent response rate and a +/-2 margin of error at 95 percent confidence level.

Dr. Imelda Pagtolun-an, Director for Research at Capitol University in Cagayan de Oro said over a thousand volunteers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao took part in the survey.

They were supervised by scientists and researchers who are experienced and experts in surveys.

"I am confident in the result of this latest survey because it reflects the real pulse of the voting public," said Pagtolun-an, who was also former dean of the Xavier University.