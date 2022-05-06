Protestant church, ecumenical bishops endorse Hontiveros' re-election

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday thanked the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) and the Ecumenical Bishops' Forum (EBF) for endorsing her bid for re-election to the Senate.

UCCP said that Hontiveros, along with several other senatoriables, would aid in the success of the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan tandem's pro-people agenda.

"I appreciate this rare endorsement from UCCP and EBF. Kasama ang bawat Pilipino, anuman ang relihiyon, sa healthy buhay at hanapbuhay na inaasam natin para sa lahat," Hontiveros said,

The EBF bishops said they made their decision after doing "a close perusal of the values, character and qualifications" of the candidates and "after due diligence in prayer and discernment." The UCCP bishops on the other hand said the endorsement "may be used for moral guidance."

Hontiveros was previously endorsed by lay religious groups. Throughout the pandemic, she worked closely with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

"Makasaysayan ang eleksyon na ito. Ramdam na ramdam natin kung gaano ka-uhaw ang mga kababayan natin para sa mas magandang kinabukasan. So much is at stake, that the voices of different religious leaders matter in this process. Everyone, voters and candidates, should be guided by their conscience and beliefs in the voting booth," Hontiveros said.

"We will feel the effects of this election for generations to come. That is why I thank the UCCP for their trust. Dadalhin ko iyan sa Senado at itutuloy kong ipaglaban ang pangarap ng bawat Pilipino," she concluded.