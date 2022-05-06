Residents along Việt Nam-Cambodia border boost friendship

VIETNAM, May 6 -

An art performance at the conference. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH PHƯỚC - A conference reviewing the five-year implementation of a friendship exchange programme between Vườn Bưởi Village, Lộc Thiện Commune, Lộc Ninh District of Việt Nam’s Bình Phước Province and Cooc Thomo Village, Tonlung Commune, Memot District of Cambodia’s Tboung Khmum Province took place on May 5.

The exchange programme, implemented from 2017-2021, contributed to strengthening the friendship between local authorities and people of the two villages. As a result, political security, social order and safety in border areas have been maintained.

The two villages share a borderline of 2,992m, with one main border marker and 11 auxiliary ones.

Implementing the programme, the two sides have regularly coordinated in education and information dissemination on the tradition of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially on border demarcation and border marker planting, legal documents, and general agreements.

The exchange of goods, cultural and artistic activities are carried out regularly. Recently, Vườn Bưởi cooperated with charity organisations to provide free medical examination and treatment and medicines and give gifts to 550 people in Tonlung commune with a total value of over VNĐ550 million (US$23,950).

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Lộc Ninh district Lê Trường Sơn said that after more than five years implementing the friendship exchange programme, locals' awareness on territorial sovereignty, border landmarks, and legal regulations on border management had been improved. The number of violations of border regulations and smuggling had decreased significantly as well.

Sharing the same view, Von Val, head of Cooc Thomo village, said that the friendship exchanges between border residential clusters were necessary and significant, thus helping foster the time-honoured solidarity and friendship between the two sides.

The conference was held in Lộc Thiện Commune. VNS