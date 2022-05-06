Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,515 in the last 365 days.

Residents along Việt Nam-Cambodia border boost friendship

VIETNAM, May 6 -  

An art performance at the conference. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH PHƯỚC - A conference reviewing the five-year implementation of a friendship exchange programme between Vườn Bưởi Village, Lộc Thiện Commune, Lộc Ninh District of Việt Nam’s Bình Phước Province and Cooc Thomo Village, Tonlung Commune, Memot District of Cambodia’s Tboung Khmum Province took place on May 5.

The exchange programme, implemented from 2017-2021, contributed to strengthening the friendship between local authorities and people of the two villages. As a result, political security, social order and safety in border areas have been maintained.

The two villages share a borderline of 2,992m, with one main border marker and 11 auxiliary ones.

Implementing the programme, the two sides have regularly coordinated in education and information dissemination on the tradition of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially on border demarcation and border marker planting, legal documents, and general agreements.

The exchange of goods, cultural and artistic activities are carried out regularly. Recently, Vườn Bưởi cooperated with charity organisations to provide free medical examination and treatment and medicines and give gifts to 550 people in Tonlung commune with a total value of over VNĐ550 million (US$23,950).

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Lộc Ninh district Lê Trường Sơn said that after more than five years implementing the friendship exchange programme, locals' awareness on territorial sovereignty, border landmarks, and legal regulations on border management had been improved. The number of violations of border regulations and smuggling had decreased significantly as well.

Sharing the same view, Von Val, head of Cooc Thomo village, said that the friendship exchanges between border residential clusters were necessary and significant, thus helping foster the time-honoured solidarity and friendship between the two sides.

The conference was held in Lộc Thiện Commune. VNS

You just read:

Residents along Việt Nam-Cambodia border boost friendship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.