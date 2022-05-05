Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:21 pm, the suspects, in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects exited the vehicle and snatched the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/jk8kJL05wdA

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.