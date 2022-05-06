Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims and one juvenile male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspects were familiar to each other.