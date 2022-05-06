Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,514 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims and one juvenile male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspects were familiar to each other.

 

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.