Arrest Made in Theft One Offenses and a Robbery of an Establishment Offense in the First and Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Second District announce an arrest has been made in multiple Theft One offenses and a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred in the First and Second District.

Theft One:

In each offense the suspects entered an establishment, took merchandise and then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at approximately 12:07 pm, in the 300 block of Tingey Street, SE CCN 22-034-637

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, at approximately 2:25 pm, in the 900 block of H Street, NE

CCN #22035055

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, at approximately 3:08 pm, in the 300 block of Tingey Street, SE CCN #22035075

Robbery of an Establishment:

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 11:04 am, the suspects entered an establishment in the 1000 block of H Street, Northwest. One of the suspects motioned to his waist as if he had a weapon. The suspects took property the fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN #22043754

Previously, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, officers apprehended one of the suspects after the offense. A 17 year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

On May 5, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.