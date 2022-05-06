Disaster Relief Market Size to grow AUD6 billion from 2022 to 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- The disaster relief logistics market size is set to grow by AUD6 billion from 2022 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.07% according to the latest market report by Eddy Andrews. The disaster relief logistics market share growth by the relied aid and transportation segment is significant for revenue generation. Relief supplies are provided immediately after disaster strikes, whereas aid supplies can take time. For example, on March 21, 2022, the Indian government sent Indian Air Force (IAF) Aircraft with humanitarian aid and medical supplies to war-hit Kyiv in Ukraine.
The key factor driving the global disaster relief logistics industry growth is the increased demand for skilled logistics businesses to handle logistical operations. Private companies like Ed’s may improve their brand image and their impact on society by assisting society in times of crisis as they have the resources and experience required. NGOs, relief groups, and governments can benefit from private sector experience, technology, and other resources to strengthen their supply chain management. Furthermore, rising disaster occurrences and rising economic volatility are widening the gap between funds needed and raised. Thus, one of the most cost-effective solutions is to outsource supply chain management to logistics companies. Such factors are expected to drive the global disaster relief logistics market forward during the forecast period.
However, the key challenge to the global disaster relief logistics industry growth is the limited availability of proper logistics equipment in times of emergency. Since disasters strike without warning, there is little or no time to prepare. Thus, there is a scarcity of resources after the disaster, such as excavators to clear debris from the road and trucks or cargo planes to bring relief goods such as medicines, food, and water. Furthermore, it is possible that two or more disasters strike at the same time or in close succession in various areas, increasing the demand for already scarce resources such as cargo planes. Hence, the lack of resources is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Disaster Relief Logistics Market Key Highlights:
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
• Detailed information on factors that will assist disaster relief logistics market growth during the next five years
• Estimation of the disaster relief logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
• Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
• The growth of the disaster relief logistics market
• Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disaster relief logistics market vendors
