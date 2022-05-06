MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 25, 2022 to Monday, May 2, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 25, 2022, through Monday, May 2, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 66 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 25, 2022

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of New Jersey Ave, Northwest. CCN: 22-057-372

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jason Cornelius Cannon, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-904

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Antonio Sherrod Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-910

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Khalil Weir, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-918

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Anthony Bigesby, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-972

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Oak Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-014

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Erin Sheffey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-058-044

A FN FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Melvin Barber, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Deandre Wheeler, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Melvin Barber, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-089

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old A’Jahni James Bowman, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home/Business, National Firearms Act, Counterfeit Tags, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-155

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson CTG revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Christopher Swayzee Varner, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons. CCN: 22-058-252

An Ithaca M-37 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-058-259

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson MP15-22P .22 caliber assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Stephon Clemmons, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-058-296 and 22-054-154

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Michael Flegler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receive/Possess a firearm which is not Identified by Serial Number, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-058-489

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Steven Donnell Williams, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-538

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Q Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-058-543

A Smith & Wesson MP380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-058-549

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Joshua Kevin Costello, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Patrick Butler, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-665

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 1300 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jerron Darnell Perry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-666

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Rico Keys, of Northwest, D.C., and 25-year-old Louis William Matos, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home/Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-670

A Mauser Luger .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Talbert Court, Southeast. CCN: 22-058-699

Thursday, April 28, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-058-770

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-087

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old D’Quinta Arastoo Hill, of Woodbridge, VA, and 25-year-old Breana Neal, of Dumfries, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-263

Friday, April 29, 2022

A Marlin Arms 336CS 30-30 rifle was recovered in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Ave, Southeast. CCN: 22-059-471

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Erie Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Lamont Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-582

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Daniel Antoine Benton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-607

A FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 63rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-059-669

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Dionzai Parker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-699

A Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-059-723

A Crossman Arms Pro 77 10mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-059-744

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle was recovered in the 3800 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Johnathan Matthews, of no fixed address, and 32-year-old Michael Brown, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-767

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Ronnie Dominique Perkins, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-059-809

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Darien Reno Wilkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-059-828

Saturday, April 30, 2022

A FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ashton Tommy Massey, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-059-923

A BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of 40th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery, Theft First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-060-097

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Briana McClanahan, of Temple Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Receive/Possess a Firearm having a Serial Number Obliterated, Resisting Arrest, and Tampering with Evidence. CCN: 22-060-158

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Nihleeq Markell Rector, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-170

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antwane Jerome Avery Milner, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-189

A Ruger LCP II .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-060-220

A Ruger LCR 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Deangelo Malone, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-060-340

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Lamont Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-346

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Michael Duane Bailey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-060-370

Sunday, May 1, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Julian Wesley Gentry, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-409

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Vista Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Devon James Brown, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-060-421

A Glock 38 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kristian Alerxi Rivera Perez, of Manassas, VA, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-060-440

A Stormer AR-15 BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Joel Wilmer Mejia, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-060-443

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Brennen Holloman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-701

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for No Permit, Leaving after Colliding, Destruction of Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft Second Degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-060-727

A .347 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jason Lainez-Evora, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-774

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Shahid K. Randolph, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a BB gun, Probation Violation, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-060-787

Monday, May 2, 2022

A Taurus PT111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyrone Patrick Helez Wise, III, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-190

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-264

A Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-061-275

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Paris Stephenson, of Southwest, D.C., and 27-year-old D Metri Stephan Butler, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-061-292

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Arjhane Tatyana Cooper, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-061-310

A Springfield Armory XP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ricardo Clarence Thompson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-371

A Stoeger Compact 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old William Petite, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-061-456

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Nickalas James Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-061-510

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

