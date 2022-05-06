Shawn Nowotnik's National Book Launch: "Habits of Successful People" Motivates You to Redefine Your Narrative

Author Shawn Nowotnik Habits of Successful People Book

A Collection of Celebrity and Influential Leaders’ Insights on How Leveraging Simple Habits Can Transform Your Life

When I lost my oldest son to suicide, I was forced to reevaluate my own narrative. My life changed from having incredible Hollywood moments to having it all shattered. Then, I found my true path.” — Shawn Leon Nowotnik

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 13, top-selling author and Chicago native, Shawn Nowotnik, will release his third book, "Habits of Successful People", and host his national book launch party locally and in person at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL. In his most personal work to date, Nowotnik’s third book is a master class in habits and success. It skips the ra-ra and helps the reader take control of their life.

What makes this book unique? It’s based on Mr. Nowotnik’s own story of working during the week as a welder in a steel factory to flying out to Hollywood each weekend to pitch his entertainment agency. Along his journey, he asked Hollywood’s most influential people - many of whom came from humble beginnings - for valued perspectives on their habits of success. In time, Nowotnik (utilizing these habits) became a Grammy member, marketed films for all seven of the big film studios, and became a celebrity liaison.

Those same celebrity insights later proved to be critical and what he’d rely on to help him recover from the devastating loss of his son to suicide. “I was forced to reevaluate my own narrative when I lost my son. My life radically changed from having incredible Hollywood moments to having it all shattered. It was their prized habits that helped me to find my true path – as a mental health therapist and author.”

"Habits of Successful People" is packed with a 20-year collection of research and illuminating perspectives he gained from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports, and business. Nowotnik shares how leveraging your internal capabilities, life experiences, and consistent habits are fundamental to having a successful and meaningful life. He believes greatness and success are completely within everyone’s reach.

He summed it up simply. “When I walked away from everything in Los Angeles, there was a lot of uncertainty about my life. In becoming a therapist, I realized it was ultimately my calling. That’s when I knew the perspectives these incredible people imparted on me could be a real game-changer in other’s lives…and the reason why I wrote the book.”

But he encourages people to embrace the unknown. “Honestly, the fear of change is always worse than the reality of the task that lays before us. Growth requires patience, so it’s not always easy to start. With patience, you can persevere. As basic as it sounds, when you choose to change your habits, there is no doubt you can change your life.”

"Habits of Successful People" illustrates that there is nothing stopping you from succeeding: no matter who you are, where you come from, or how others may view you today. The only question is what are you waiting for?

To celebrate, Mr. Nowotnik is kicking off his national book tour with a launch party near his hometown on May 13 at the Arcada Theatre’s Studio 64 in St. Charles, IL from 6 – 10 pm CT. Experience a meet-and-greet with the author along with a book discussion and signing. Because this is a free event, an RSVP is not required but recommended. Simply visit www.shawnnowotnik.com/contact.

About the Author

Shawn Léon Nowotnik, MSW, LCSW, is a Chicago-based author, therapist, and artist. He understands firsthand how loss, mental health, and addiction can affect every aspect of a person’s life. Today, Shawn focuses his energy on empowering others as a therapist, helping them embrace who they are, and developing new treatment programs. He continually immerses himself in research and writing to find more groundbreaking, innovative solutions. Shawn is the creator and illustrator of two other inspirational/motivational quote books - Louder Than Bombs and Mighty Words from Mighty Women - through Am-Biv-A-Lent, LLC.

