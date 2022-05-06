Ken Gober Places His Faith in God “Either Way” with New Single
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Ken Gober has released his powerful new single, “Either Way” - Available now from 4LifeMusick Entertainment wherever digital music is sold.
Watch the “Either Way” music video: https://youtu.be/bXz8_GyaPVg
Watch the Story Behind the Song: https://youtu.be/SGdPsP8f_zQ
Gober wrote “Either Way” with Sam Hart and Jackson Michelson after a close friend received a diagnosis that no one ever wants to hear from his or her physician – “I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do.”
"Unfortunately, he was given a short time to live, but man did he live, and man was his faith in God ever so strong,” says Gober. "Facing down his greatest fear, he was able to trust God with his life. Although we as believers say we have faith in God, it’s another thing to face a life and death situation and choose life in Christ as our answer. He believed that whether he beat the cancer or went to be with the ultimate healer, 'Either Way' he fought the good fight and finished his race.”
As the chorus states:
I’ve been fighting believing
Been praying for healing
Don’t know how this ends
But it’s all in your hands
If you take this pain
Or my life ends today
I know you're my healer
You’re my redeemer
Either way
"I wrote the song in honor of his strong conviction and faith in a loving God that stood by him even in his worst hour,” says Gober. "And my hope is that when we go through the trials and tests that life brings, if we put our faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, whatever the outcome, 'Either Way,' the God of comfort will be there.”
Gober is known for making music that is soulful, warm, and powerful, with a sound that reflects the grit and heart of struggle and a melody filled with inspiration and hope. Born and raised in Gary, Indiana, just outside Chicago, Gober is the son of a well-known local gospel artist who exposed him to the thriving Midwest music scene that was a focal point for gospel, soul, and blues.
But at just 23, his life took a dark and dangerous turn as he found himself addicted to drugs and alcohol. The turning point came when he checked himself into a 28-day rehabilitation program which allowed God to stir his spirit. During recovery, Gober rediscovered his love for music that had been with him since childhood. Through writing and performing his own songs, he was able to reignite his inner sense of strength, hope, and optimism that had been lost.
In the years that followed, Gober focused on slowly rebuilding his life. Soon he was traveling the globe with the international show band Exotique. These experiences would form the basis of his debut solo album, Soul of a Man: The Journey, which serves as a gritty and emotional recounting of his trials, tribulations, and triumphs. The album gained recognition for its fresh and visceral sound, and Gober won Best New Male Gospel Artist at the 2008 Black Music Awards in Las Vegas. Gober is currently recording new music with multiple single releases planned throughout 2022.
For more information, visit www.kengobermusic.com.
Brian Mayes
