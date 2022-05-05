Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery Generates $367.2M for HOPE, Pre-K in 3rd Quarter of FY22

GEORGIA, May 5 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Lottery Corp. today announced it raised $367,233,000 in profits for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, bringing the total transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account since inception to more than $24.9 billion.

"This strong quarter ensures the Georgia Lottery continues to be a leading source of funding for education in the Peach State," said Governor Brian Kemp. "These funds have had an immeasurable impact on generations of Georgians, whether setting them on the path to lifelong learning or helping them better themselves through the pursuit of higher education. I look forward to this productive partnership continuing for many years to come."

Georgia Lottery transfers to the Lottery for Education Account for the first three quarters of FY22, which spanned from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, total more than $1,108,529,000.

"Our solid third-quarter performance is great news for the citizens of Georgia, including the students and families who continue to benefit from Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. "I am grateful for the support of Gov. Kemp, our board of directors, and the legislature, as well as our dedicated employees, retailers, vendors, partners, and players."

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $24.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit: www.galottery.com.