Shares finish higher on the gains of blue-chips

VIETNAM, May 6 -

PetroVietnam Gas' tanks. The company posted a gain of 1.3 per cent on Thursday. Photo pvgas.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Shares ended higher on Thursday after facing strong correction in the previous session thanks to the gains of large-cap stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 0.89 per cent, to end at 1,360.68 points.

The southern index had lost 1.33 per cent, to end Wednesday at 1,348.68 points.

Liquidity was slightly higher than the previous session with about 531 million stocks traded on the southern bourse, equivalent to VNĐ15.4 trillion (US$670.8 million).

Market breadth was negative with 272 losers and 160 gainers.

The uptrend was due to gains in many large-cap stocks, especially in banking and energy sectors.

Banking stocks led the market rally with gainers including Vietcombank (VCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Techcombank (TCB), VietinBank (CTG), Military Bank (MBB), Vietnam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB) and Saigon Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB).

Energy stocks attracted cash flow with gainers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), PVPower (POW), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD), Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC) and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS).

The 30 biggest stock trackers VN30-Index increased 1.1 per cent, to end at 1,404.88 points.

In the basket, 22 stocks climbed, one stayed flat and seven slid.

Gainers in the VN-30 basket included Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), FPT Corporation (FPT), Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Masan Group (MSN), Novaland (NVL), Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), Sabeco (SAB), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE).

However, gains were capped by losses of some big stocks like Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Khang Điền House (KDH), Mobile World Group (MWG), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Vinamilk (VNM) and VPBank (VPB).

On a sector basis, ten out of 25 sector indices on the stock market gained ground, including insurance, real estate, retail, oil and gas, banking and food and beverage.

On the other side, losers included securities, wholesale, construction, seafood processing, healthcare, rubber production, agriculture, IT and logistics.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 0.62 per cent, to end at 358.75 points.

The northern market index had declined 1.33 per cent, to end Wednesday at 360.97 points.

More than 68.2 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ1.56 trillion. — VNS