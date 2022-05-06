Metal IBC Market are Projected to Increase from US$ 11.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 18.4 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the Forecast Period

Key Players Profiled in Metal IBC Market are Thielmann US LLC, Precision IBC, Inc., Automationstechnik GmbH, Sharpsville Container Corporation

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, metal IBCs market participants are continuously looking for the storage and shipping packaging options that are easily traceable. Metal IBC are available with the RFID or barcode data retrieving technology that helps the end users to track the shipment. These options work with smartphones, tablets and handheld scanners to collect and tracking information through RFID and barcodes.



The inclusion of data retrieving system in the IBCs, making it ideal for shipping and transportation of bulk volumes. Therefore, the consumption of such metal IBC is expected to increase in near future. Backed by this, the demand in the market is projected to increase at 5.1% CAGR , surpassing US$ 18.4 Bn by 2032

Key Takeaways from Global Metal IBC Market

Stainless steel is the most used material segment for manufacturing metal IBC and is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 7.8 Bn , during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Industrial chemical IBCs are the most desired end use segment, predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the worldwide market.

China’s metal IBC market projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the fastest growing metal IBC market due to expansion of industrial chemical sector and use case of metal IBC in waste disposal sector.

“Product innovation and inclusion of tracking system has significantly raised the sales of global metal IBC market. Key players are expected to witness lucrative opportunities on the back of investing more in developing lightweight and anti-wear metal IBC production and penetrating their products in the Asian market” – says FMI analyst.

How Is Global Metal IBC Market Going to Thrive Further?

For transportation of their goods, including liquids, a number of large-scale corporations have partnered with transportation and agencies. Major manufacturers are forming strategic collaborations to strengthen their position in the global IBC metal market.

Vendors in the worldwide metal IBC market are employing a variety of creative strategies, including collaboration with transportation networks. Such actions are performed to acquire an advantage over industry competitors. Due to the high level of competition in the industry, the global metal IBC market is expected to increase in the near future.

Global Metal IBC Market Landscape

Some of the leading players included in the global metal IBC market are players like Thielmann US LLC, Precision IBC, Inc., Automationstechnik GmbH, Sharpsville Container Corporation, Hoover Ferguson Group, Snyder Industries Inc., Yenchen Machinery Co., Ltd., Custom Metalcraft Inc., Metano IBC Services Inc., Pensteel Ltd.

Global Metal IBC Market By Category

By Material Type:

Stainless

Carbon

By Capacity Type:

Up to 1,000 litres

1,001-1,500 liters

1,501-2,000 liters

Above 2,000 liters

By End Use:

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum and Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Building and Construction

Pharmaceutical

Others (Waste Disposal/Recycling and Silage etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





