New Seasons Market LLC is recalling Matiz Valencia Almonds because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Valencia almonds were distributed in Oregon and Washington to New Seasons Market stores for retail sale in the cheese department.

Recalled Product Name UPC code Best By Dates Matiz Valencia Almonds 207433 May 31, 2022 - Jul 3, 2022

The almonds were packaged in a clear plastic round tub container and labeled as shown in the photos below with various weights.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered peanuts were found in packages of almonds and product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

There have been no reports of illness to date.

New Seasons is urging customers with any peanut health concerns or allergies to return or dispose of or return for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return.

New Seasons is standing by to answer customer questions at its stores or via email: talktous@newseasonsmarket.com.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of our staff, partners, neighborhoods, and the environment, to growing a sustainable business, we’re doing what we love with a commitment to cultivate a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, OR, we’re now a team of nearly 3,500 passionate staff across 19 stores in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab and go meal solutions. We’re proud of our progressive values—from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits, to committing 10 percent of our after-tax profits to the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.newseasonsmarket.com.