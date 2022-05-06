St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 @ approximately 1629 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call that Ralph Morale Jr. was in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury drinking alcohol and harassing customers and employees. Further investigation revealed that Morale had refused to leave the business after he was told to leave, and that he was using obscene language directed at employees and customers. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury
BAIL: Detox
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
Cell: 802-904-3012