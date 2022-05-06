St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 @ approximately 1629 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call that Ralph Morale Jr. was in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury drinking alcohol and harassing customers and employees. Further investigation revealed that Morale had refused to leave the business after he was told to leave, and that he was using obscene language directed at employees and customers. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Detox

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

Cell: 802-904-3012