St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A4003087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher         

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                       

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 @ approximately 1629 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, St. Johnsbury 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.                                                 

AGE: 60 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call that Ralph Morale Jr. was in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury drinking alcohol and harassing customers and employees. Further investigation revealed that Morale had refused to leave the business after he was told to leave, and that he was using obscene language directed at employees and customers. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed. 

  

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/20/2022 @ 0800 hours         

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury 

BAIL: Detox 

MUG SHOT: N 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

Cell: 802-904-3012

 

