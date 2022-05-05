Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3200 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:24 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at this listed location. The suspect then brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 34 year-old Santos Chavarria, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).