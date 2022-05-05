Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:07 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/O5U_R8Q4P98

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.