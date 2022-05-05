UPDATE* Partnership with Prince George’s County Results in Suspects Apprehended and Charged in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce previously apprehended suspects have been charged in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Two dogs were inside of the vehicle when it was stolen.

Shortly after the offense, two 15 year-old juvenile males were apprehended in Prince George’s County.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the two juvenile males were charged in Washington, DC, with Robbery.

Due to the swift actions of both MPD, the Cheverly Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department, the victim’s vehicle and dogs, “Sophie” and “Lily” (pictured below), were safely recovered from the stolen vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Cheverly Police Department for their assistance in this case.

