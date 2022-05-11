Investor Isidoro Quiroga Celebrates 30+ Years of Commercial Success

Chilean Investor Isidoro Quiroga was behind some of the most successful business ventures of the past decade.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isidoro Quiroga is a Santiago-based investor and founder of Asesorías e Inversiones Benjamín S.A. Throughout his 30+ year career, he has directed companies in a variety of industries and made successful investments across four continents. 2021 marked the sale of his latest venture, Enphase Energy, for $819 million—a ten-fold return on his investment.

Quiroga achieved commercial success early in life. Soon after graduating from the University of Chile, he took a risk by introducing the kiwi fruit to the Chilean market. Quiroga managed international supply chains to import the fruit while promoting its cultivation in the local agricultural sector. He was also responsible for creating a consumer market for kiwi, which was unknown to the local population.

Success and wealth came quickly as the popularity of kiwi boomed in Chile. Rather than focusing solely on the agricultural industry, Quiroga concentrated his next efforts on mining and energy investments. He operated successful mining ventures in Argentina and Australia, and he acted as Director of major South American energy providers Soquimich (SQM) and Pilmaiquén Electric Company during the 90s and 00s.

During his stints as Director for the aforementioned energy companies, Isidoro Quiroga continued founding businesses and investing internationally. He invested in olive oil and wine producers in Argentina and Australia and branched out into real estate. His net worth soon exceeded 1 billion USD, and he was recognized as one of South America’s most successful businessmen.

In 2003, Isidoro Quiroga returned to the agricultural sector and invested in the salmon producer Australis Seafoods. By 2007, he had acquired 100% of the company and began implementing major changes to its core strategy. He brought Australis Seafood public in 2011 and sold the company in 2017 for $880 million. The sale to Joyvio, a Chinese holdings group, gained Quiroga international notice.

Immediately following the sale of Australis Seafoods, Quiroga bought a small energy company in California called Enphase Energy for $20 million. Over the next three years, the investor expanded the market for the company’s solar energy products and executed strategic acquisitions and buybacks, resulting in a hyper-growth phase of 3000%. Quiroga sold the business in 2021 for $819 million.

Quiroga’s two near-billion dollar sales over the course of 4 years have made him an esteemed leader among investors worldwide. He is currently seeking his next venture, which is suspected to be a Silicon Valley-based company in the technology or energy sectors.

About Isidoro Quiroga

Isidoro Quiroga is a Chilean investor and businessman based in Santiago Chile. He is the CEO of Asesorías e Inversiones Benjamín S.A., a holdings group he manages with his children. He is best known for acting as Director of Soquimich from 1996-2002 and Pilmaiquén Electric Company from 1995-2008 and for his position as CEO of Australis Seafoods from 2007-2017.