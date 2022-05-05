Date: May 5, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to support career training with Santa Maria ISD. TWC a warded Santa Maria ISD $291,915 to help the school purchase and install welding equipment to initially train 126 students for careers in welding. The equipment funded through these grants will be used to train more students in the future.

“Santa Maria ISD is providing students the opportunity to gain skills needed for a high-demand career in welding,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “The employers in Cameron County will benefit from these highly-trained students as this community supports economic growth in the coming years.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, eligible recipients use TWC' s JET grants to defray the start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFA s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Santa Maria ISD contact: Elizabeth Stenhouse, elizabethstenhouse@smids.net

