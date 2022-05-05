Submit Release
Statement from Sen. Lincoln Hough on the Passage of Missouri’s Operating Budget for FY 2023

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, issued a statement relating to the final passage of Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget:

“Passing a balanced budget is the Missouri General Assembly’s only annually mandated job. As vice-chair of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, this is a task I take seriously. I am proud to say Missouri is doing a lot for our teachers and students. Once again, we are fully funding our state’s education funding formula for our K-12 schools. In addition, under our FY ’23 budget, Missouri teacher salaries will increase from the current $25,000 to $38,000, which seems fitting to happen during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Also, more than $37 million will go toward the Career Ladder program for those teachers already in the classroom. Outside of paying our state’s debt, the education of our children is our top priority, and I believe the budget that is advancing by my colleagues and I reflects that commitment to the youth of our state. This is an investment in the future of our children and communities. The future of our state and its economic potential are directly impacted by the priorities we set today. I am proud of the work put into this historic budget and am thankful to be able to serve the 30th Senatorial District as state senator.”

