NDDOT to lift load restrictions in southwest North Dakota Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest region Monday, May 9, at 7 a.m.

This area is North Dakota Highway 22 west to the Montana border and Interstate 94 south to the South Dakota border.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

