Application site for applying for Code of Honor Scholarships to participate in Louisville hearing is open

If you are an ICC Governmental Member Voting Representative, don’t miss your chance to apply for a Code of Honor Scholarship to support your attendance at the Code Council’s Public Comment Hearings being held Sept. 14–21, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. The scholarships help ensure that the International Codes reflect the consensus view of officials at all levels of government by providing funding to Governmental Member Voting Representatives seeking to attend and participate in the Public Comment Hearings. The application site is now open and will close on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Read more here.

