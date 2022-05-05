Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,462 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Governing Board Of The Texas Indigent Defense Commission

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Valerie Covey, Richard Evans, and Missy Medary to the Governing Board of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2024. The commission provides financial and technical support to counties to develop and maintain quality, cost-effective indigent defense systems.

Valerie Covey of Georgetown is the County Commissioner for Precinct 3 of Williamson County. Previously, she worked as a Certified Public Accountant for S. Thomas McDaniel and Ernst & Young. She is a former member of the Advisory Council for Georgetown Assistance League and former chair of the Local Authority Network Advisory Committee. Currently, she serves as Chairman of the National Habitat Conservation Plan Coalition. Covey received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

Richard Evans of Bandera is the County Judge of Bandera County, where he is in his 26th year of service. He is a former chair and current member of the Committee of Six and of the Alamo Area Council of Governments and is an Eagle Scout. Evans received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southwest Texas State University.

Missy Medary of Corpus Christi is the Presiding Judge of the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region and Judge of the 347th District Court. She is a former board member of the Corpus Christi Bar Association Board of Directors, a lifetime member of the Texas Bar Foundation, and an appointed member by the Supreme Court to the Judicial Council. Additionally, she is the current Chair of the Grants and Reporting Committee for the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. Medary received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctor degree from California Western School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Governing Board Of The Texas Indigent Defense Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.