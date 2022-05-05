TDOT Contractor to Begin Concrete Rehabilitation and Bridge Repair Project Along I-75 in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, TDOT contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6. This work will occur nightly and over the next several weekends, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.

The first section to be repaired is on I-75 South between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6. The repairs will begin at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 6, 2022, and end by or before 6:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 9, 2022. The three left lanes will be closed during this work. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes through the work zone: the far-right lane and the shoulder. The open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.

Upcoming Concrete Repair Schedule:

Friday, May 13, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. EDT – Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. EDT

The three inside lanes on I-75 South between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.

Friday, May 20, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. EDT – Monday May 23, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. EDT

The three inside lanes on I-75 South between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. EDT – Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. EDT

The three inside lanes on I-75 South between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.

Friday, June 10, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. EDT – Monday, June 13, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. EDT

The three inside lanes on I-75 North between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6 will be closed. Traffic will be diverted on the frontage road used for Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive), and then returned onto I-75 North.

Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. EDT – Monday, June 20, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. EDT

The two outside lanes on I-75 North between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.

Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Monday, June 27, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. EDT (Alternate Weekend)

This weekend will be used only if the contractor has to cancel or is not able to finish the planned work for one of the weekends scheduled.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This project also includes the repair of the bridge ends on the bridge over the Friar Branch and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge at mile marker 8.4 near Exit 9 (Volkswagen Drive). The contractor plans to permanently close two lanes on I-75 in both directions at mile marker 8.4 for thirty days beginning after July 4th, 2022, for work on these bridge approaches.

This project was awarded to Summers-Taylor, Inc. for $14,956,056.14 with an estimated completion date of November 15, 2022.

