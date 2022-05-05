Submit Release
ADOT to make pavement improvements to US 60 west of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ – The Arizona Department of Transportation will be performing pavement improvements along a 23-mile stretch of US 60 west of Wickenburg beginning Monday, May 9.

The work will take place between the communities of Wenden and Aguila (mileposts 63 to 86) and involve spot pavement repairs and chip sealing where needed. Crews will also perform a micro seal from mileposts 82 to 85.

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures with one lane of traffic maintained throughout construction weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone. Drivers should plan for delays while the work is underway.

Micro sealing is a process that can lengthen the life of road surfaces through sealing cracks and creating smooth surfaces for vehicles to drive on.

The $1.6 million project is expected to wrap up this fall. 

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.

