Construction is scheduled to begin May 9 on US 2 east of Stanley

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 9, on westbound U.S. Highway 2 east of Stanley to Blaisdell. The project will consist of the construction of cross-overs, milling, and concrete overlay.

Eastbound and westbound passing lanes will be closed to construct the cross-over and set up traffic control. Once the cross-over is complete all traffic will be diverted to the eastbound lanes from Blaisdell to Stanley for the duration of construction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph throughout the work zone and 40 mph when workers are present. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov