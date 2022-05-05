Gov. Kay Ivey delivers a message for the 71st National Day of Prayer on May, 5, 2022. Gov. Ivey proclaimed the day as National Day of Prayer in the state of Alabama: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2022/03/national-day-of-prayer-6/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey’s Message for National Day of Prayer 2022
News Provided By
May 05, 2022, 21:36 GMT
Provided by the Office of the Governor of Alabama | governor.alabama.gov
You just read:
Gov. Ivey’s Message for National Day of Prayer 2022
News Provided By
May 05, 2022, 21:36 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Gov. Ivey Announces Growth Projects Pumping $7.7 Billion in New Investment into Alabama Economy, Generating Over 10,000 ...
Gov. Ivey Announces Growth Projects Pumping $7.7 Billion in New Investment into Alabama Economy, Generating Over 10,000 ...View All Stories From This Source