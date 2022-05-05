Submit Release
Code Council to donate portion of proceeds from ICC/ANSI A117.1 sales to Canine Companions

Code Council has committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of its ICC/ANSI A117.1 standard for accessibility to Canine Companions, a non-profit organization that trains and donates service dogs to people with disabilities. The two organizations signed an agreement during a brief

ceremony on April 24, 2022, at Chicago’s Navy Pier. The agreement will be used as a starting point for the Code Council and Canine Companions to work together to raise awareness around accessibility in the built environment. “We are delighted to have the Code Council’s support in placing more service and facility dogs with people who need them,” said Matt Levering, Senior Development Director for Canine Companions, “Given its focus on safety and accessibility, our partnership with the Code Council is a natural fit.” Read more here.

