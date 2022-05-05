Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,457 in the last 365 days.

Government Relations Department posts opening for Vice President of Technical Services position

The Code Council Government Relations Department is seeking applications for Vice President of Technical Services. This position is responsible for developing, coordinating, directing and implementing programs to ensure the successful completion of the goals and objectives of the GR Department on behalf of ICC and its business units under the ICC Family of Solutions (FoS) by providing technical analysis, support, and thought leadership on ICC FoS products and services. This critical position is charged with helping bridge the gap between technical and advocacy. Referrals welcome. Read more here.

You just read:

Government Relations Department posts opening for Vice President of Technical Services position

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.