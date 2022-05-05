Government Relations Department posts opening for Vice President of Technical Services position

The Code Council Government Relations Department is seeking applications for Vice President of Technical Services. This position is responsible for developing, coordinating, directing and implementing programs to ensure the successful completion of the goals and objectives of the GR Department on behalf of ICC and its business units under the ICC Family of Solutions (FoS) by providing technical analysis, support, and thought leadership on ICC FoS products and services. This critical position is charged with helping bridge the gap between technical and advocacy. Referrals welcome. Read more here.