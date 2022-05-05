Submit Release
ICC Government Relations staff engaging members and stake holders on membership benefits

The Government Relations staff is working to inform building safety professionals who are not yet members of several important membership benefits and to make sure that current ICC members are taking full advantage of the benefits membership affords. Benefits include:

  • A FREE Digital Codes Premium subscription (based on member category).
  • 10-25% off code content, specialized publications and training materials.
  • Discounts on training and educational programs to earn CEUs.
  • Discounts on certification exams, exam resource materials and certification renewals.
  • Digital badging to showcase membership on social media and your resume.
  • Technical support to answer code-related questions (based on membership category).

