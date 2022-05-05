Submit Release
Russ Manning selected to succeed ICC’s top technical services head Mike Pfeiffer who retires in 2023

Russ Manning, former executive director of facility operations and maintenance for the National Facility Services of the Kaiser Permanente Health System, joined the codes and standards department of the International Code Council as deputy senior vice president of technical services. Dr. Manning will succeed Mike Pfeiffer, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Mike Pfeiffer, PE. Pfeiffer recently announced his plan to retire in 2023 after serving the Code Council for 36 years. The Code Council’s Technical Services team makes the process of understanding and applying the codes efficient and straightforward by offering code commentaries and code interpretations. “Technical Services is thrilled to welcome Russ to the team. He has a passionate support for building safety and, from his unique

perspective and background, has a lot to offer to the Code Council,” Pfeiffer said. “Russ will be assisting me as we transition him to lead the department upon my retirement in 2023.” Read more here.

