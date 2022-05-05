Submit Release
Code Council’s 2021 Annual Report reviews the past year’s challenges, efforts and successes

ICC’s 2021 Annual Report was recently issued and highlights the Code Council’s renewed sense of resiliency to provide resources and support to members/customers serving their communities around

the world. “The International Code Council entered 2021 with a renewed sense of resilience. While the year delivered its share of challenges, the things we faced this year underscored the importance of building safety professionals and the role they play in preserving our safety,” a cover statement from ICC Board President Cindy Davis and Code Council CEO Dominic Sims said. “Our 2021 annual report reminds us of all we can accomplish when we work together.” Read more on the 2021 Annual Report here.

