DHEC Says No Public Health Threat Has Been Linked to Ducks that Died in Horry County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 5, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ―The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is aware that a group of ducks recently died in Horry County. At this time, no threat to public health has been identified linked to these ducks.

As a general precaution, it’s recommended that people avoid contact with wild birds and other wild animals, particularly those that appear sick, injured, or dead. If you find a wild bird or animal in need, it is advised that you contact a wildlife professional to assist the animal. Avoiding contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces or other secretions from wild birds or other animals is also recommended.

People who might have contact with poultry or wild birds due to their job or as part of recreational activities, such as hunting, should use protective wear (like gloves, a medical facemask, and eye protection), wash their hands with soap and water after touching birds, and change their clothes before contact with healthy domestic poultry and after handling wild birds. Then, throw away the gloves and facemask.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been making headlines this year as this illness has been detected in wild birds and domestic poultry in multiple states. The risk to the general public from HPAI is considered to be low but DHEC continues to monitor this situation. Even the recent report of a person testing positive for avian influenza A (H5) virus has not changed the risk status for the general public.

