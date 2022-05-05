CBD Skin Care Market to Surpass US$ 10,376.4 Mn, Registering 28.0% CAGR by 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the rising demand from the personal care sector, the CBD skincare market is expected to register CAGR of ~26% between 2022 and 2028, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in its study. Known for its several medical benefits and healing properties, cannabidoil (CBD) applications have gradually penetrated into skincare businesses. CBD offers numerous antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that can help in treatment various skin problems.
While there are limited studies on CBD benefits, it is in general considered safe for topical use. The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) has concluded in November 2017 that in its pure state CDB is unlikely have potential harm.
The report on the CBD skincare market is intended to help market players gauge investment feasibility across the key segments. It discovers hidden opportunities within the market as well as cautions companies against potential threats.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9206
Key Takeaways
CBD skincare market was valued at ~ US$ 816.9 Mn in 2020 and is projected to exhibit ~ 26% CAGR between 2020 & 2028
North America holds the leading share in the global CBD skincare market. The legalisation of cannabis cultivation in the U.S. and Canada are giving tailwinds to growth witnessed in the region
CBD oil to be in high demand. As per FMI, it is expected to constitute the leading segment, accounting for over 30% of the CBD skincare market
Expansion of online presence and sales channels will stoke growth opportunities for the market
The hemp-derived CBD segment will account for the leading market share
Offline sales channel including pharmaceutical stores, speciality stores & whole sellers and distributers will continue leading the market. Demand for instant gratification will keep sales in these channels high
Favorable Regulations to Drive CBD Beauty Trends across the World
Including CBD as a key ingredient in cosmetic products is a key trend prevailing in Europe’s beauty market. At the start of 2019, Holland & Barrett an innovative line of CBD infused cosmetics from Eos Scientific.
CBD products can be now found across various retailers in Europe, including Sephora and Boots besides various online platforms.
Throughout the world, various suppliers have been busy innovating and launching cosmetic products including CBD ingredients in the market. CBD in skin care is clearly a burgeoning trend in the beauty industry.
The trend has penetrated in Latin America as well, as the region witnessed a spurt of business initiatives and product launches containing CBD thanks to a more favourable regulatory approach.
While hemp is being used in beauty treatments since ages, researchers claim that incorporating CBD ingredients is now in key focus among manufacturers. There will be more emphasis on natural and organic ingredients especially since consumers are rendered more conscientious.
Who is Winning?
Some of the key players operating in the CBD skincare market are include Green Growth Brands, Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka, LLC, The CBD Skincare Company, Vertly Hemp, Leela Body Care Company CBD For Life, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Lord Jones, Fab CBD Company, Kapu Maku LLC, IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa, Mazz Hanna, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, Earthly, Body, Myaderm, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc., Naturally Splendid, and Endoca LLC.
Several leading companies are focusing on R&D, merger & acquisition and partnership to come up with new technologies that can change the market landscape of CBD skincare.
Leading players in the CBD skin care market are also concentrating on introducing CBD-based products in their existing product portfolio to reach new customers, along with expanding their sales network worldwide. They are also penetrating in online platforms to boost sales.
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9206
Get Valuable Insights into CBD Skincare Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global CBD Skincare market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2028.
The study divulges compelling insights on the CBD Skincare market based on product type (creams, moisturizers and lotions, serums, face & body cleansers, sunscreens, soaps, CBD oils, balm (lip balm, and eye balm), others), source type (natural & organic (marijuana derived CBD, and hemp-derived CBD) and synthetic), packaging type (pump, tubes, jar/ bottles, sticks and others), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores/ multi-brand stores, drug/ pharmaceuticals stores, online retailers, department stores, convenience stores and wholesalers & distributors), price range (economic and premium), across seven major regions.
Global CBD Skin Care Market by Category
By Product Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Creams
Moisturizers and Lotions
Balm
Lip Balm
Eye Balm
Serums
Face & Body Cleansers
Sunscreens
Soaps
CBD Oils
Others
By Price Range, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Economic
Premium
By Packaging Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Pump
Tubes
Jar/ Bottles
Sticks
Others
By Source Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Natural & Organic
Marijuana Derived CBD
Hemp-Derived CBD
Synthetic
By Sales Channel, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Speciality Stores/ Multi brand stores
Drug/ Pharmaceuticals Stores
Online Retail
Department Stores
Convenience Stores
Wholesalers & Distributer
By Region, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cbd-skin-care-market
Ankush Nikam
While there are limited studies on CBD benefits, it is in general considered safe for topical use. The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) has concluded in November 2017 that in its pure state CDB is unlikely have potential harm.
The report on the CBD skincare market is intended to help market players gauge investment feasibility across the key segments. It discovers hidden opportunities within the market as well as cautions companies against potential threats.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9206
Key Takeaways
CBD skincare market was valued at ~ US$ 816.9 Mn in 2020 and is projected to exhibit ~ 26% CAGR between 2020 & 2028
North America holds the leading share in the global CBD skincare market. The legalisation of cannabis cultivation in the U.S. and Canada are giving tailwinds to growth witnessed in the region
CBD oil to be in high demand. As per FMI, it is expected to constitute the leading segment, accounting for over 30% of the CBD skincare market
Expansion of online presence and sales channels will stoke growth opportunities for the market
The hemp-derived CBD segment will account for the leading market share
Offline sales channel including pharmaceutical stores, speciality stores & whole sellers and distributers will continue leading the market. Demand for instant gratification will keep sales in these channels high
Favorable Regulations to Drive CBD Beauty Trends across the World
Including CBD as a key ingredient in cosmetic products is a key trend prevailing in Europe’s beauty market. At the start of 2019, Holland & Barrett an innovative line of CBD infused cosmetics from Eos Scientific.
CBD products can be now found across various retailers in Europe, including Sephora and Boots besides various online platforms.
Throughout the world, various suppliers have been busy innovating and launching cosmetic products including CBD ingredients in the market. CBD in skin care is clearly a burgeoning trend in the beauty industry.
The trend has penetrated in Latin America as well, as the region witnessed a spurt of business initiatives and product launches containing CBD thanks to a more favourable regulatory approach.
While hemp is being used in beauty treatments since ages, researchers claim that incorporating CBD ingredients is now in key focus among manufacturers. There will be more emphasis on natural and organic ingredients especially since consumers are rendered more conscientious.
Who is Winning?
Some of the key players operating in the CBD skincare market are include Green Growth Brands, Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka, LLC, The CBD Skincare Company, Vertly Hemp, Leela Body Care Company CBD For Life, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Lord Jones, Fab CBD Company, Kapu Maku LLC, IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa, Mazz Hanna, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, Earthly, Body, Myaderm, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc., Naturally Splendid, and Endoca LLC.
Several leading companies are focusing on R&D, merger & acquisition and partnership to come up with new technologies that can change the market landscape of CBD skincare.
Leading players in the CBD skin care market are also concentrating on introducing CBD-based products in their existing product portfolio to reach new customers, along with expanding their sales network worldwide. They are also penetrating in online platforms to boost sales.
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9206
Get Valuable Insights into CBD Skincare Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global CBD Skincare market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2028.
The study divulges compelling insights on the CBD Skincare market based on product type (creams, moisturizers and lotions, serums, face & body cleansers, sunscreens, soaps, CBD oils, balm (lip balm, and eye balm), others), source type (natural & organic (marijuana derived CBD, and hemp-derived CBD) and synthetic), packaging type (pump, tubes, jar/ bottles, sticks and others), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores/ multi-brand stores, drug/ pharmaceuticals stores, online retailers, department stores, convenience stores and wholesalers & distributors), price range (economic and premium), across seven major regions.
Global CBD Skin Care Market by Category
By Product Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Creams
Moisturizers and Lotions
Balm
Lip Balm
Eye Balm
Serums
Face & Body Cleansers
Sunscreens
Soaps
CBD Oils
Others
By Price Range, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Economic
Premium
By Packaging Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Pump
Tubes
Jar/ Bottles
Sticks
Others
By Source Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Natural & Organic
Marijuana Derived CBD
Hemp-Derived CBD
Synthetic
By Sales Channel, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Speciality Stores/ Multi brand stores
Drug/ Pharmaceuticals Stores
Online Retail
Department Stores
Convenience Stores
Wholesalers & Distributer
By Region, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cbd-skin-care-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn