Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary celebrates National Drug Court Month, May

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 5, 2022

 

Maryland Judiciary celebrates National Drug Court Month, May

This May, Maryland courts will hold graduations and events to celebrate and promote the hard work of participants in drug court programs. In fiscal year 2021, the Maryland Judiciary successfully graduated 359 participants in drug court programs statewide. Many jurisdictions throughout the state have implemented problem-solving courts with drug courts being the most common. Other problem-solving courts include veteran’s treatment court, truancy court, and mental health court.

The media is invited to attend the following activities in May for National Drug Court Month:

Event: Anne Arundel County Circuit Adult Drug Court Graduation
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022, Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: The Pip Moyer Recreation Center at the outdoor basketball courts: 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Md.
Contact: RSVP Paula Fish at  Paula.Fish@mdcourts.gov
   
Event: Montgomery County Circuit Court Adult Drug Court Graduation
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Montgomery County Circuit Court, 50 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Md.
Contact: RSVP Jenna Davis at jdavis@mcccourt.com
   
Event: Howard County District Drug/DUI Court Graduation
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: District Court of Howard County 3451 Courthouse Drive, Ellicott City, Md.
Contact: RSVP John Altfather at John.Altfather@mdcourts.gov
   
Event: Washington County Circuit Court Adult Drug Court Graduation
Date: Friday, May 20, 2022
Location: The Miller House, 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, Md.
Contact: RSVP Jennifer Bricker at Jennifer.Bricker@mdcourts.gov
   
Event: Anne Arundel County District Drug/DUI Court Graduation
Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Time: 1:15 p.m.
Location: Anne Arundel County District Court, 251 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, Md.
Contact: RSVP Kara Martinez at kara.martinez@mdcourts.gov
   
Event: Harford County District Problem-Solving Court “The Art of Recovery” paint workshop celebrating National Drug Court Month
Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Harford County Health Department, 120 S Hays St, Bel Air, Md.
Contact: RSVP Angela Shroyer at angela.shroyer@mdcourts.gov

For more information on dates and events with the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Problem-Solving Courts, please visit their calendar events page.

###

Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary celebrates National Drug Court Month, May

