PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 1019 (California Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the replacement of the Route 1019 (California Road) bridge over an unnamed tributary to the Conestoga River in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County. The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge and provide a safe and efficient crossing over the unnamed tributary while improving the hydraulic flow through the structure.

PennDOT proposes to replace the bridge with a precast concrete box culvert and widen the bridge to allow for two lanes of traffic.

During construction, traffic will be detoured on Route 10 and Route 23.

Construction is anticipated to occur during the 2024 construction season.

The plans will be on display at the Caernarvon Township Building, 2139 Main Street, Narvon PA. A digital version of this plans display will be available to view online for 30 days.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Lindsay Volker, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6177 or email at lvolker@pa.gov

