Vince Imhoff, Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Examines President Joe Biden Granting 78 Pardons

With the news of 78 grants of clemency to nonviolent drug offenders and others, we are pleased the outcries for an even-handed criminal justice system are being heard.” — Vince Imhoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Joe Biden granted presidential pardons to three convicted felons – Abraham Bolden Sr., Betty Jo Bogans, and Dexter Eugene Jackson – as well as 75 others whose sentences were commuted, in the first use of clemency power in the Biden presidency. Biden's commutations are all for low-level drug offenders who have fewer than four years left on their sentences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, several individuals were placed in home confinement. Many are Black or brown, and the White House claims that they have all made initiatives to strengthen their lives.

Highly acclaimed criminal attorney Vince Imhoff celebrates this news and believes we must maintain the course of limiting false convictions. Imhoff says, "The history of Presidential pardons dates back centuries. With the news of 78 grants of clemency to nonviolent drug offenders and others, we are pleased the outcries for an even-handed criminal justice system are being heard."

The president has the right to grant clemency to forgive convictions under the Constitution. A pardon removes any lingering jail sentence, probation conditions, or outstanding fines, as well as any collateral consequences, allowing felons to vote, hold professional licenses, run for public office, or own a gun. A commutation is a narrower form of mercy that allows a prison sentence to be reduced while the conviction remains intact. Many of Biden's commutations keep home confinement or supervised release provisions in place.

"Victims of aggressive state prosecutions are becoming too commonplace in our courts. We must be mindful of the harm done to individuals and families when our institutions and prosecutors contradict and ignore the rights and civil liberties upon which our country was founded. Criminal justice restructuring is a burden we must all carry for meaningful progress and protection of rights to continue,' continues Imhoff. "

According to senior Biden administration officials who briefed the media before the announcement, the individuals granted clemency were recommended by the Department of Justice's pardon attorney. It represents the revival of a procedure that former President Donald Trump generally ignored, with pardon requests often coming through close aides.

"We must also not overlook the measures taken by Biden’s administration to aid formerly incarcerated individuals with employment training and reintegration into our constantly changing society. Cycles of crime can be broken, and lives can be restored. As criminal defense attorneys, we exist to fulfill the promise of our nation, innocent unless proven guilty," concludes Imhoff.

Vince Imhoff was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, and lived In Warrenville, Illinois from 1966 to 1990. He is a licensed attorney In Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Imhoff graduated from Lewis University with a bachelor's degree in political science and a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. Mr. Imhoff worked as a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997 after getting his law degree. After that, he went into solitary practice.

Imhoff & Associates, PC, was created in 2003 by Vince Imhoff. He joined the Cochran Firm's Criminal Defense Department as Managing Director in 2005. Following Mr. Cochran's death, however, Imhoff departed the Cochran Firm to form Imhoff and Associates, PC. He also served as the trial team's assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago's School of Law.