Dental Microsurgery Market to Surpass US$ 620.7 Mn, Registering 7.4% CAGR by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Future Market Insights, the global dental microsurgery market was valued at around US$ 369 Mn in 2021 and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).
The demand for dental microsurgery is increasing with growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries across the globe. Minimally invasive surgeries use smaller surgical incisions and is considered less risky than traditional surgery. Owing its advantages such as less scarring, increased accuracy, and decreased risk of complications will drive the market.
In addition, less scarring and complications, shorter stay in hospital and a decrease in the overall treatment cost are the additional perks that attract more patients to opt for this procedure. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of oral cancer is also going to create opportunities for the manufacturers to develop new products for the detection and treatment of cancer.
For instance, in 2020 according to a study by the oral cancer foundation, approximately 6,40,000 people are affected by oral cancer every year in the World. Hence, with changing lifestyle patterns and high consumption of tobacco, the risk of oral cancer will grow further which will create an opportunity for the dental microsurgery industry over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
Key Takeaways
By product, microsurgical instruments are expected to hold over 79.0% market value share, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period
By application, endodontics segment accounted for over 36.0% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to hold a market value share of around 38.9% by 2032.
By end user, dental clinics held the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 65.9% in 2021.
North America is considered to be the leading region with a value share of 33.3% at the end of the forecast period.
Market Competition
Business expansion and collaboration among the companies or brands is the key strategy of the leading manufacturers of the market such as Institut Straumann AG and Henry Schein, Inc. to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years. Following are a few examples of acquisitions made by them to be at the top position:
In September 2021, Henry Schein, Inc. announced the addition of a new organizational structure, which help the company to accelerate its strategic goals of enhancing customer experience and operational performance.
In January 2021, Institut Straumann’s Bay Materials LLC gained the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has allowed and issued its second patent to protect innovative clear-aligner material Zendura™ FLX.
In October 2020, Straumann collaborated with 3Shape for enhancing their oral and dental solutions and services.
What Does the Report Cover?
Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental microsurgery market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.
The research study is based on the product – (microsurgical instrumentation, optical/viewing instruments), by application (endodontics, periodontics, implantology), by the end-user (hospital, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centres), and across seven key regions of the world.
